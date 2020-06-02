Mellow and dry start to June continues through the week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Tuesday we’re expecting a partly cloudy to mostly sunny start. Upper 40s to low 50s for your low temperature while highs today will reach the low to mid 70s. Then it’s more of the same through Friday. A very mellow and dry start to June.

We’re still behind the curve when it comes to rain totals for the entire season with a deficit of more than 9.5 inches. The PDX May rain totals left us at 0.26″ below normal. The next chance of measurable rain arrives this weekend. Some models are showing thunderstorm potential.

May rain total

When you look at our weather compared to other major cities at the same latitude, we’ve got it easy today.

Wild weather is expected for the upper Midwest, including Minneapolis.

Image credit: National Weather Service Twin Cities

In case you missed it – we had some wild weather in central Oregon Saturday. What appeared to be a possible tornado, was not at all. So what caused the damage in Jefferson County? You can read more about the survey from the National Weather Service here.

Public Information Statement National Weather Service Pendleton OR 1109 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020 ...MAY 30...2020 SIGNIFICANT WINDS IMPACTED DESCHUTES AND JEFFERSON COUNTIES... Between 1255 pm and 330 pm on Saturday, May 30 2020, severe storms developed across portions of southern and central Oregon. These storms propelled by an optimal severe weather environment, brought large hail up to golf ball size, and swaths of damaging winds from Deschutes through southern Wasco counties. Of particular significance was a concentrated swath of destructive straight line winds that affected the Culver and Metolius areas of Jefferson County. Within this swath there were numerous large trees uprooted and snapped, hundreds of yards of irrigation line dislodged and/or mangled, and several snapped power poles. Some of the most significant damage included destruction of a handful of agricultural out buildings and partial or total roof removals of at least two manufactured homes. A couple of high tension power line structures were also affected, with two of the towers partially destroyed. Despite the intensity of this damage, a National Weather Service survey team found that the bulk of the damage was blown either from south to north, or southwest to northeast. This indicates the prevalence of a divergent straight line wind pattern, rather than the circular convergent pattern associated with a tornado. Based on the damage indicators above, wind speeds within this narrow swath of damage ranged from 60-70 mph for the lower end damage of trees, irrigation lines and out buildings, to 80-100 mph for the more significant destruction. For reference, winds within an EF-1 tornado range from 86-109 mph. Even though a tornado could not be confirmed, such intense straight line winds are equally capable of significant and life-threatening damage.