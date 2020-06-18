Big warm-up ahead of summer’s start

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This morning’s temperatures will bottom out in the low 50s. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 70s to low 80s, partly cloudy.
Friday: Low to mid-80s and partly cloudy. See the heat index below and you’ll notice with just a little increase in dew point, a temperature of 85 will feel very warm.
Saturday: Rain on your first summer day. Is that like, rain on your wedding day? Alanis fans, are you out there? Rain may start as early as noon across NW Oregon and most of WA. Central and eastern OR likely stay dry.
Sunday: Light rain possible for the morning and may last until the early afternoon. Daytime highs in the mid-70s.
Father’s Day fun facts: In the last 80 years of record-keeping we have had measurable rain in Portland 27% of the time on Father’s Day. Your average Father’s Day temp is 74° and it looks like we’ll be right on target.
Cold Water Safety
If you’ve never been to the river on a hot spring day, then you’re in for a real ‘shock’. The following information about cold water safety comes straight from NOAA and the National Weather Service.
Warm air doesn’t necessarily mean the water is warm. Survival time is greatly diminished for someone immersed in water below 70 degrees. Warm air temperatures can create a false sense of security for boaters and beachgoers. Cold water drains body heat up to 25 times faster than cold air. When cold water makes contact with your skin, the cold shock causes an immediate loss of breathing control. This dramatically increases the risk of sudden drowning even if the water is calm and you know how to swim. The danger is even greater if the water is rough. Immersion in cold water is immediately life-threatening for anyone not wearing thermal protection, like a wetsuit or drysuit, and not wearing a life jacket.https://www.weather.gov/safety/coldwater
The 1-10-1 Principle of Cold Water
0-1 minute……..COLD SHOCK / RAPID BREATHING
In 10 minutes…LOSS OF MUSCLE CONTROL
In 1 hour………..HYPOTHERMIA
1 Minute to Control Your Breathing
You have one minute after being submerged in water to get your breathing under control and realize what has happened. This is due to the “cold shock” of the water temperature — which causes involuntary gasping, making it hard to catch your breath. If breathing isn’t controlled immediately, the possibility of drowning drastically increases. Many people hyperventilate, faint, and drown before they are able to calm down their breathing.
10 Minutes of Muscle Control
After gaining your awareness, your body has about 10 minutes of meaningful movement. After that, it’s likely the cold water temperatures will cause a loss of control over hands, arms, and legs — and you won’t be able to swim. If you can’t get out of the water within 10 minutes, stop moving and get into the Heat Escape Lessening Position (H.E.L.P. – see Take Action section below). Movement will deplete your energy faster and increase heat loss.
1 Hour Until Hypothermia
There is approximately one hour until hypothermia will set in. Hypothermia is a condition in which the body loses heat faster than it can produce it — this can cause violent shivering, unconsciousness, or cardiac arrest. Keep in mind that most cold water deaths occur well before this point — only those wearing a life jacket will survive longer than 10 minutes in most cases.
The phrase 1-10-1 Principle was coined by Dr. Gordon Giesbrecht. The descriptions above are based on material from the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the National Park Service.https://www.weather.gov/safety/coldwater
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.