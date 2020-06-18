Big warm-up ahead of summer’s start

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This morning’s temperatures will bottom out in the low 50s. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 70s to low 80s, partly cloudy.

Friday: Low to mid-80s and partly cloudy. See the heat index below and you’ll notice with just a little increase in dew point, a temperature of 85 will feel very warm.

Saturday: Rain on your first summer day. Is that like, rain on your wedding day? Alanis fans, are you out there? Rain may start as early as noon across NW Oregon and most of WA. Central and eastern OR likely stay dry.

Sunday: Light rain possible for the morning and may last until the early afternoon. Daytime highs in the mid-70s.

Father’s Day fun facts: In the last 80 years of record-keeping we have had measurable rain in Portland 27% of the time on Father’s Day. Your average Father’s Day temp is 74° and it looks like we’ll be right on target.

We normally go to the heat index only when warm temps and humidity combine to make you feel hotter than the actual temperature. Why? Heat escapes from your body more easily in dry conditions through a process called evaporation. Imagine sweating while standing in a hot shower. You’ll never cool down.





Chance for measurable rain on this first summer weekend. These are your Saturday and Sunday forecast rain totals

Light rain Saturday may be enough to measure, possible a tenth of an inch or so.

Protection against sun damage is needed. If you need to be outside during midday hours between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., take steps to reduce sun exposure. A shirt, hat and sunscreen are a must, and be sure you seek shade. Beachgoers should know that white sand and other bright surfaces reflect UV and can double UV exposure. (EPA)

Cold Water Safety

If you’ve never been to the river on a hot spring day, then you’re in for a real ‘shock’. The following information about cold water safety comes straight from NOAA and the National Weather Service.

Warm air doesn’t necessarily mean the water is warm. Survival time is greatly diminished for someone immersed in water below 70 degrees. Warm air temperatures can create a false sense of security for boaters and beachgoers. Cold water drains body heat up to 25 times faster than cold air. When cold water makes contact with your skin, the cold shock causes an immediate loss of breathing control. This dramatically increases the risk of sudden drowning even if the water is calm and you know how to swim. The danger is even greater if the water is rough. Immersion in cold water is immediately life-threatening for anyone not wearing thermal protection, like a wetsuit or drysuit, and not wearing a life jacket. https://www.weather.gov/safety/coldwater