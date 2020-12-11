Snow levels may lower as temps near freezing Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Watch for slick road conditions Friday morning as we have areas of fog and mist coupled with near-freezing temperatures.

We are in the wake of a cold front so you can expect a cold start. Temperatures this morning will range from the mid-30s to low-40s in the valley. There are pockets of cold air tucked away between foothills where the wind is calm and the elevation is less than 1,000 feet.

Overall snow levels are forecast to remain at approximately 2,000 feet. Could that change? It already has. Some models are trying to put 0.10″ of snow on the ground over the coastal foothills below 1,000′ feet this morning. Models don’t have the final say, the weather does. However, as moisture increases along with the onshore flow this morning, temperatures should respond by rising with a southwesterly influence.

Valley moisture is limited to about 0.50″ overall today. Precipitation rates will increase by the afternoon. There’s a chance for thunderstorms along the Oregon coast from Tillamook to the CA border.

The big snow totals begin today as another disturbances passes through. With all this new snow, there is a chance for avalanches. Here’s your risk assessment for the backcountry provided by those who closely monitor our mountains, the Northwest Avalanche Center NWAC.

The avalanche hazard will peak Friday afternoon as a storm beginning Thursday night impacts Mt Hood. Watch for conditions changing throughout the day. Steer around slopes above 35 degrees where you find rapidly accumulating storm snow or wind deposited drifts. Fresh snow will accumulate above a firm old-snow surface which may provide a good sliding surface for avalanches on lee slopes and in steep wind-sheltered terrain. https://nwac.us/avalanche-forecast/#/mt-hood

Here’s the latest water and climate update.