PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On this Friday morning, while it should be mostly dry, there’s still a chance for snow from a stray shower before sunrise. Even without additional precipitation, temperatures are at or below freezing which means there’s a chance you’ll encounter black ice.

The safest thing you can do as a commuter is to plan for a chance of snow and/or black ice every day for the rest of the year. These cold temperatures aren’t going anywhere. Welcome to meteorological winter.

The rest of Friday is expected to be mostly cloudy with highs reaching 40.

Saturday looks dry with some sunshine, while Sunday is back to rain and snow chances overnight.

Chance to get a snowshower or dusting of snow on the roads early Friday morning

Chance for measurable snow over the foothills and Cascades early Friday



Snow fell Thursday at Beverly Beach in Oregon. Can you see the deer?

Snow sticking to roads Thursday morning in north Clark County, WA

Snow at Seaside draped across the beach Thursday morning

A dog eat dog kind of winter

End of November rainfall

A special weather statement from the National Weather Service about coastal snow:

North Oregon Coast-South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Astoria, Cannon Beach, Tillamook, Netarts, Pacific City, Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle, Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment 1214 AM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 ...SNOW SHOWERS POSSIBLE THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY ALONG THE COAST TILLAMOOK NORTHWARD THROUGH THE SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST... At 1208 AM PST, latest radar imagery and webcams were showing a batch of snow showers just about to move onshore into the North Oregon Coast. With temperatures near or slightly below freezing, this snow may stick on roads, especially on untreated roads, bridges, and overpasses. Even locations that do not see snow showers may still have issues with wet roads refreezing overnight. Those driving along Highway 101 and other roads northward from Tillamook should be prepared for snow covered roads and wintry driving conditions. Snow showers will remain possible through early Friday morning.

November recap

What a month it was! We had the longest dry stretch on record for November in Portland — 14 days. Thanks to a few robust rainy periods we managed to collect 5.17″ of rain at PDX. Yet, that still put us below the monthly normal of 5.45″. So -0.28″.

How about those temps? The mean temperature for the month of November was 43.7°. That’s an average of the lows and highs together. Our mean temperature for the month is -3.4° below normal for Portland.

How does it rank? The monthly mean temperature ties with Nov. of 1948 for the 15th coldest. This November 2022 is also the coldest in 22 years. It was colder in 2000 (42.8°). What’s the coldest Nov on record? That was in 1985 (37.2°).