Breaking heat records, high fire danger

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Temps will be in the mid-60s to start Friday morning, along with sunny skies. Daytime highs are slightly cooler, the upper 80s instead of 95. See Thursday’s records below.

Red Flag Warning will be in effect from noon to 9pm today for the eastern Columbia Gorge due to dry, windy, hot conditions. Winds up to 25 mph and low relative humidity in the teens make the fire danger high today.

Weekend: Mid to upper 80s, partly cloudy. The coast may get a light dose of rain late Sunday night to Monday morning.





Saturday won’t be as hot but still worthy of melting your ice cream.

Winds aloft are coming from the south

Winds at the surface are mostly coming from the NW

Fires/Smoke/AQI: Air quality has been in the Good category for most of Oregon but those southerly winds aloft are dragging a lot of that wildfire smoke from Northern California across the state. An Air Quality Alert continues for the Klamath Basin. See the potential for significant fires here.

AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM TONIGHT Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued an Air Quality Advisory…in effect until Friday evening for Klamath County. DEQ expects the air quality advisory to last until at least Friday, July 31. DEQ will continue to monitor smoke in this area. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Smoke from the Caldwell fire will likely continue to impact air quality in these regions through Friday Smoke can irritate peoples eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. Young children, adults over 65, pregnant women, and people with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory conditions are most at risk. Protect your health when smoke levels are high: Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity. Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels. Use high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters. These can be portable filters or can be installed in indoor heating, ventilation, cooling and air purification systems. If you have heart or lung disease or asthma, follow your healthcare providers advice. http://www.oregon.gov/deq

From the Satellite Services Division (SSD) NOAA:

The latest satellite imagery detected three large complex fires with two present in northern California and one present in Western Montana. One fire complex was observed the southwest of Newell, California, another fire complex was observed in the mountains southeast of Orleans, California, and a fire complex was observed to the west of Dixon, Montana. Moderate to thick density smoke was observed from these fire complexes. Light density smoke was also observed over parts of southern Oregon, eastern Washington, and northern Idaho. https://www.ssd.noaa.gov/PS/FIRE/current_text.html

DROUGHT UPDATE: Yes, we’re still in it and there is no change from week to week. 90% of OR is in drought. Largest being the severe drought category and that makes up nearly 38% of the state.