Breathing easier this weekend: Air quality greatly improved

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –– Boy, I’ll never take clean air for granted again. After a week of enduring hazardous air quality from wildfire smoke we finally broke free Friday, thanks to an upper level trough that produced measurable rain and at times severe thunderstorms.

For those of us living west of the Cascades our air quality will remain mostly good to moderate. Smoke will likely hover east of the Cascades for this weekend and beyond as we have a mostly onshore flow set up for the next six days.

The exception will be for those areas in close proximity to wildfires still burning, your wind may become easterly in the late part of the day.

Air Quality Alert in effect for east locations this weekend

AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11AM SATURDAY: Crook, Deschutes, Gilliam, Grant, Jefferson, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Wasco, Wheeler UNTIL 6PM SATURDAY: Benton, Clackamas, Hood River, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington, Yamhill, Clark, Cowlitz, Skamania counties The Southwest Clean Air Agency, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality Advisory, which now in effect until 6 PM Saturday. A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect through Saturday afternoon. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Saturday. However, air quality is slowly improving, and will continue to so through Saturday. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition. More information about air quality can be found at: www.swcleanair.org www.oregon.gov/DEQ www.lrapa.org airnow.gov https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=air%20quality%20alert

Eugene was showing off Friday with its record rainfall for the day. As of 7pm Eugene had received 1.13 inches