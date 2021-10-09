Bring on the pumpkins, muddy trails, and snow. Wait – snow?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re off to a dry start today with some patchy fog. Clouds are expected to fill in this morning so those lows will be up a couple degrees in the mid to low 40’s compared to the last two mornings in the mid to upper 30’s. Daytime highs will reach the low 60’s.

The weekend goes from spectacular to saturated by late tomorrow night. The cold front should be a quick mover and move out by Sunday morning or midday. So we’ll go from steady rain Sat night/Sun morning to showery and cold weather for the 2nd half of Sunday. Thunderstorms are possible along the coast Sunday in that post frontal environment.

SNOW, you may remember this word from seasons past. Sunday, as temperatures drop, so will the snow. It will be easy driving Sunday morning but by Sunday evening, it could get tricky.

Sunday night to Monday morning: Snow levels may be as low as 4,000 feet. There’s a chance for temporary accumulations on mountain passes. Could be as little as 1 inch and up to 3 for Government Camp. Once the snow stops falling, it will be cold enough Monday morning to keep it on untreated roads. However, we’re early in the season and roads may be too warm, relatively speaking, to accumulate any legitimate snowpack.

Routes that may be affected Sunday night to Monday morning: Timberline Rd. 6,000′, Willamette Pass 5,100′, Santiam Pass 4,800′, Gov. Camp 4,100′.

Freeze warning for John Day Basin