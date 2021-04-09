Brisk morning before sunny, slightly warmer day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — That old, familiar frosty bite is in the air this morning. What happened to our spring? Maybe the groundhog was right about six extra weeks of winter, after all? Or maybe not.
We’re now 11 weeks out since he saw his shadow. The normal high temp for Portland is 60 and the normal low is 42. Colder temperatures are here Friday morning after the sky cleared behind that cold front yesterday. The good news is it will be sunny and slightly warmer today with highs in the upper 50s to 60 degrees.
Rain arrives late tonight or right after midnight. Saturday will be the coldest and wettest day for us for a while. From Sunday forward, we’re on a rapid train to seventies land!
Watches, warnings, advisories
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM PDT SATURDAY…
* WHAT…West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 to 30 kt. Seas building to 11 to 14 feet at 12 seconds.
* WHERE…Waters from Cape Shoalwater WA to Cascade Head OR out 60 NM.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 6 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.https://marine.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=PZZ250&warncounty=marine&firewxzone=&local_place1=6NM%20W%20Cannon%20Beach%20OR&product1=Small+Craft+Advisory&lat=45.9058&lon=-124.1027#.YHAh9khKhE4
FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY.
FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING.
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 possible.
* WHERE…Valleys of central Douglas County, including the cities of Roseburg, Sutherlin, Drain, Elkton, Green, Myrtle Creek, Canyonville, and Glendale.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Friday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS…Sub-freezing conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This is a cold air mass, but there may be enough of an inversion tonight for wind machines to be effective in mixing warmer air aloft to the surface. Any inversion on Saturday night will be weaker.
* ACTIONS… Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=freeze%20warning
