Buh-bye summer weather, hello again May.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Forecast today: cooler low 60s with a chance of showers on and off, thank goodness.

I try not to be partial when it comes to the business of forecasting, but I’m also not a robot and hot weather is simply not my favorite. I’ll recap those weekend record warm temperatures below. First, let’s talk about rain and the drop in mercury that will last through Thursday.

Each day we see a chance of rain, by way of an upper level trough of low pressure that offers stronger winds, showers and the potential for thunderstorms. Nobody wants to drink water from a fire hose but if that’s how we get our rain then so be it.

We’re behind the normal rain total for the rainy season, beginning Oct. 1, by -9.45″ inches at PDX. Season to date we have collected 20.48″ inches. Normal to date is 29.93″ inches. This week the potential to add an additional inch or 1.5″ inches exists.

Forecast for Tuesday

A collection of record highs and “warm” lows started Friday in Astoria and continued through Sunday for multiple locations in the valley. For two mornings in a row Troutdale and PDX had record warm lows.

How can they be warm and low? We’re talking about the lowest temperature of the day reaching its highest value on record.

The normal low is 47° degrees at PDX this time of year. This weekend PDX measured 59° degrees for a low temp, and Troutdale 65°! PDX and Vancouver were also twinning for record highs Saturday at 87°.

Record temps from Saturday May 9.







A collection of record warm lows and highs started Friday and continued through Sunday.

Weekend Records: If you were anywhere in the Pacific Northwest you know it was hot here by May standards. There’s one thing you can count on when it comes to an early season hot spell: your A/C unit will not work. It’s not based on science, no. Just a mystical thing that happens when you need air conditioning the most.

Many of us here in the PNW don’t have that problem because we don’t have A/C. Period. Let this be a wake up call. Start dusting off those fans, clean out those kiddie pools, check your ice makers, and if you have A/C do a test run whether that’s in your home or your car.

Luckily I don’t see any crazy heat waves happening in the next 7 days but summer is a knockin’.