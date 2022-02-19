Bye spring fling, this weekend winter weather returns

The departure of spring-like weather will be met with a cold front and modified Arctic air this weekend.

Saturday starts off with areas of fog in the valley and low temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s. Then clouds increase with the arriving cold front. Highs will reach the low 50’s. Rain spreads in by late afternoon, early evening (5pm-ish).

Cascades: A winter weather advisory begins Saturday night and lasts through Sunday night. 1.5′ to 2′ feet of snow may fall Sunday. It will be an ugly day for driving over mountain passes Sunday, blowing snow with gusts 30-45 mph.

Snow levels may drop to 500′ – 1,000′ by early Monday morning, potentially a few flakes reach the valley by Monday night. The coast range may accumulate snow on passes. Tuesday is a transition to dry, bitterly cold weather. Highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s generally from Tues – Thurs next week.

Winter storm conditions this weekend

South Washington Cascades- Including the city of Mount St. Helens WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET. WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. WHERE…South Washington Cascades above 3000 feet. WHEN…From 1 PM Saturday to 4 PM PST Sunday. IMPACTS…Heavy snow may make travel very difficult. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will start near 3500 feet Saturday afternoon, lowering to 1500 to 2000 feet by Sunday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=PQR&wwa=winter%20weather%20advisory

Government Camp and Santiam Pass



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SATURDAY TO 10 PM

PST SUNDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET.



WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations

of 10 to 18 inches, heaviest near Mount Hood. Winds gusting as

high as 45 mph.



WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades above 3000 feet.



WHEN…From 6 PM Saturday to 10 PM PST Sunday.



IMPACTS…Heavy snow may make travel difficult at times this

weekend, even across passes such as Highway 26 near Government

Camp and Highway 20 at Santiam Pass.



ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will start near 4000 feet

Saturday afternoon, lowering to around 2000 feet by Sunday

morning. Snow levels will fall further as precipitation tapers

off Sunday evening. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=PQR&wwa=winter%20weather%20advisory