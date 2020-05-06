Warm weather coming after wet, chilly morning

The PNW will see its last cold front of the week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The last cold front of the week is going to finish sliding through the Pacific Northwest today. You’ll notice cooler daytime highs this afternoon only reaching the mid 60’s. I say “only” but really 65° is the climate normal for early May.

There is a chance to see thunderstorms move across eastern WA and OR. Snow levels in the Cascades this morning may briefly fall to ~ 4,000 feet. Light accumulations up to one inch are possible.

After today’s cold front passes, high pressure will start to take over a large swath of the western regions. As high pressure takes over this will affect our pressure gradients and lead to stronger easterly winds. So on top of being warmer than normal later this week, we will also be dry. Recent rainfall helps but there will still be a fire concern as we tie together a series of dry, windy and warm days.

Starting Thursday we’re on our way to summer. Highs in the mid 70s Thursday will be followed by an even warmer Friday, likely our first 80 degree day this year and first since September. Then we’ll go two more days through the weekend with temps in the mid 80s!

So far this month we’ve had a decent balance of rainy days and sunny days. The overall concern is still over lack of rain since the beginning of the rain season October 1st.

According to the Oregon Water Supply and Spring Flood Outlook, “precipitation for the 2020 water year so far (since October 1) ranges from 40 to 80 % of average for all of Oregon, exception being 98% of the Grande Ronde basin”. Many observing stations reported April as one of the driest on record.

The spring outlook continues to say “the June through August outlook indicates an enhanced likelihood of above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation statewide, which would only increase drought concerns for much of Oregon”.