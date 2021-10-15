Clouds for breakfast, sunny side up for lunch

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Out goes the rain, in comes the fog for some of our coastal and valley communities.

That’s what we get after a day of rain, cool temps and calm wind. We’re starting Friday in the upper 40s and eventually clearing up those clouds by lunchtime. If we can get a good dose of sunshine early enough we’ll have no problem reaching the mid-60s by the afternoon.

Sneak peek into the weekend: Saturday looks a lot like today, perhaps a few degrees warmer in the upper 60s. Sunday morning rain arrives. Rain totals range from 0.75 to 1 inch for Portland and the Willamette Valley, and 1 to 2 inches at the coast. Snow levels at that time may drop to 5,000 feet.





Patchy fog possible Friday morning



Friday’s forecast

Partly Cloudy Friday

Rain so far for the month of October









Oregon drought update

Drought update for NW Oregon and Southwest Washington from NWS Portland, OR

SYNOPSIS: For the first time since February, Oregon had a month of above-average precipitation. September precipitation was 130 to 250 percent of average, and the precipitation provided some short-term relief to drought conditions in the region. That said, drought conditions continue in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington due to below-average precipitation and above-average temperatures from March through August 2021. The total for that 6-month period was only 20 to 60 percent of average. In addition to the lack of precipitation, temperatures for June, July, and August were much above average. Although August temperatures were less extreme than June and July, they were still 1 to 4 degrees above average. Temperatures in September to near to slightly-above average. The lack of precipitation and hot summer temperatures resulted in rapidly-declining streamflow, low soil moisture, and stressed vegetation in the region. Most creeks and rivers in the region are at or near record-low streamflow for this time of year. IMPACTS: The impacts of these unusually-dry conditions intensified in June and July and continued through August. Streamflow was low through the summer, with many rivers and creeks comparable to 2015 and 2016 levels. This has resulted in restrictions or shortages for some irrigation districts and municipal water providers, although impacts vary greatly around the region. Water temperatures were unusually high in June and July due to the low streamflow and high air temperatures. Water temperatures moderated somewhat in August. High water temperatures, especially when 70 degrees or higher, are detrimental for many aquatic species, including salmon and steelhead. Forests are dry and concerning in terms of potential fire conditions. Reservoir storage is lower than average, and many reservoirs have been drawn down rapidly through the summer to supply water for downstream demands. Low reservoir levels will affect some recreation activities through the fall. Other impacts include reduced agricultural yield and poor pasture conditions, especially where irrigation water isn`t available. LOCAL DROUGHT OUTLOOK: Rainfall in mid and late September brought some relief to Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington, and the pattern of wet weather looks to continue in October. The Climate Prediction Center outlook for October shows an enhanced likelihood of above average precipitation and below average temperatures. The winter outlook, November through January, calls for a slightly- enhanced outlook of above-average for precipitation. The outlook for temperatures is equal chances of near, above, or below average conditions. Long-term improvement of drought conditions will only happen if the region sees average to above-average precipitation through the winter and spring. NEXT ISSUANCE DATE: This product will be updated by November 9 2021. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS: The U.S. Drought Monitor is a multi-agency effort involving NOAA`s National Weather Service and National Centers for Environmental Information, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), state and regional climatologists, and the National Drought Mitigation Center. Information for this statement was gathered from NWS and Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) observation sites, river and reservoir data from the US Geological Survey, the US Army Corps of Engineers, the US Bureau of Reclamation, and state water resources and emergency management agencies. National Weather Service Drought Information Statements

