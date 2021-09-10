Portland feeling fall-like with cool, cloudy Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is feeling fall-like today with highs ending in the low 70s under cloudy skies.

The best bet for light rain in the morning resides at the Oregon coast or south end of the valley near Corvallis and Eugene. Thunderstorms are expected for areas south and east of the Cascades.

Will it rain ash again? Only where significant particulate matter is suspended aloft, downwind of wildfires. Air quality is expected to stay in the good zone for Portland today.

Red flag warning

Shasta-Trinity National Forest in Siskiyou County- Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta-Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley- Umpqua National Forest-Southern Oregon Cascades- 123 PM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021 …RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 617 AND 623… …RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH AND ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 282…284 AND 285… * Impacts: Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. This afternoon into this evening, gusty winds and low relative humidity, critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new or existing fires. * Affected area: In Southwest OR…The eastern half of Fire Weather Zone 617 and all of Fire Zone 623. This includes the Southern Oregon Cascades, and eastern portions of the Umpqua National Forest to the east of Toketee Falls. https://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=ORZ013&warncounty=ORC039&firewxzone=ORZ617&local_place1=8%20Miles%20ESE%20Disston%20OR&product1=Red+Flag+Warning&lat=43.6433&lon=-122.6361#.YTsYM51KiUk

Air quality

Lane-Linn-Marion- Including the cities of Eugene, Jasper, Marcola, Mohawk, Pleasant Hill, Springfield, Albany, Lebanon, and Salem 140 PM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021 …AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT MONDAY… The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which remains in effect until noon PDT Monday. This is primarily for areas in the Oregon Cascades and locations near the Bull and Middle Fork Complexes. This includes areas near Oakridge and Detroit. A Smoke Air Quality Advisory has been issued. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Thursday evening. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition. https://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=ORZ007&warncounty=ORC047&firewxzone=ORZ604&local_place1=4%20Miles%20NE%20Brooks%20OR&product1=Air+Quality+Alert&lat=45.0941&lon=-122.9093#.YTsX6Z1KiUk

Drought update