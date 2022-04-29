PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’ll get several hours of dry time Friday, and the chance of a few sun rays.

A large area of low pressure drops in from the Gulf of Alaska later Friday. This system will kick up a south wind for the coast and make it breezy in the valley and gorge at times this evening.

Up to 1″ of rain may fall, ending by Saturday night. Rain is expected in Portland by the late afternoon or early evening Friday, just in time for the evening commute.

Another element to consider… snow on mountain passes. Yup, we’re still talking about snow. As of Friday morning you could encounter light accumulations over Highway 26 near Government Camp. Snow levels will be rising above passes as we encounter our next front tonight.



Friday AM: Mid to upper 40’s

Friday PM: Low 60’s, rain arrives by 4pm

Saturday: Upper 50’s, rain and thunderstorm chances

Sunday: Mid 60’s, few clouds



Hwy 26 Gov Camp as of Friday 12:30am















Friday forecast for Seaside















Portland’s 5th wettest April so far

Lucky us. So far this month Portland has measured 4.63 inches of rain. If we do indeed get another inch of rain, down goes the record for rainiest April in Portland. We would easily surpass 5.26″ of rain from April 1993.





Traveling by boat or car this weekend?

Here’s what you need to know.





Small Craft Advisory

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PDT SATURDAY… * WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 9 ft at 12 seconds expected. * WHERE…Waters from Cape Shoalwater WA to Cascade Head OR from 10 to 60 NM and Waters from Cascade Head to Florence OR from 10 to 60 NM. * WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 3 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS…Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Isolated gusts as high as 35 kt possible for an hour or two Friday evening as a cold front pushes across the coastal waters towards the coast. Winds will shift to the west and weaken behind the front Friday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=PQR&wwa=small%20craft%20advisory

Winter Storm Warning for Montana mountain passes