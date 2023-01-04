PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s weather might be preferred over what northern California is going to see in the next 24 hours.

Wednesday is our day for stronger easterly winds through the Columbia River Gorge and Portland, and all the way out to the coast. Wind picks up by the morning hours. Gusts could reach 35-40 mph in Portland. Daytime highs will be cooler than normal for Portland, low 40s.

Rain arrives Wednesday afternoon. While we get rain in the valley, the Cascades get more snow and the Columbia River Gorge will see a mix of snow and freezing rain in the evening. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Gorge Wednesday night through Thursday for a mix of snow and ice accumulation.

Snow covered roads can be expected for mountain passes. The snow level rises during the day for the Cascades. Snow up to 7,000′ by Thursday morning.

Wild weather Wednesday along the Oregon coast:

Hazardous Sea Warning for Gale Watch Columbia River Bar

High wind warning south central coast

High surf warning south central coast

Storm Warning coastal waters Florence south

Swipe through the graphics below.