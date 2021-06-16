Cool morning followed by a major warming trend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’ll be starting off Wednesday morning feeling just a touch chilly in the low 50s with a few locations in the upper 40s. Then the warmth of high pressure takes over this afternoon ahead of warmer than normal temps later this week: low to mid-80s and sunny.

Expect upper 70s in the valley for Wednesday afternoon. North wind starts cranking in the afternoon, gusts to 20-25 mph.

Sunday: Summer solstice 8:32p & Father’s Day….possibly 90° (average 74°)

Monday: This could be our hottest day this year if we reach 96° or higher.

Fire weather: Not seeing any rain through July 2.

Rainfall totals from PDX. From left to right (Tues rain, month-to-date rain, water year rain starting October 1)

24-hour rain totals from Tuesday June 15. NWS NOAA

We had another opportunity to add to the rain bucket Tuesday but all we could squeeze out was 0.03″ at PDX. Other 24-hour totals from Tuesday: Battle Ground 0.23″, Troutdale 0.19″, Washougal 0.49″, E. Vancouver 0.24″, Dodson 0.56″. Our month to date total in Portland is 1.25″ inches, which is above normal by 0.26″ inches. Unfortunately that surplus won’t last long. Now we’re on to clear skies and dry weather for a while.

Summer begins Sunday!

Fun facts about summer solstice from Farmers’ Almanac