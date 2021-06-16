Cool morning followed by a major warming trend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’ll be starting off Wednesday morning feeling just a touch chilly in the low 50s with a few locations in the upper 40s. Then the warmth of high pressure takes over this afternoon ahead of warmer than normal temps later this week: low to mid-80s and sunny.
Expect upper 70s in the valley for Wednesday afternoon. North wind starts cranking in the afternoon, gusts to 20-25 mph.
Sunday: Summer solstice 8:32p & Father’s Day….possibly 90° (average 74°)
Monday: This could be our hottest day this year if we reach 96° or higher.
Fire weather: Not seeing any rain through July 2.
We had another opportunity to add to the rain bucket Tuesday but all we could squeeze out was 0.03″ at PDX. Other 24-hour totals from Tuesday: Battle Ground 0.23″, Troutdale 0.19″, Washougal 0.49″, E. Vancouver 0.24″, Dodson 0.56″. Our month to date total in Portland is 1.25″ inches, which is above normal by 0.26″ inches. Unfortunately that surplus won’t last long. Now we’re on to clear skies and dry weather for a while.
Summer begins Sunday!
Fun facts about summer solstice from Farmers’ Almanac
he term “solstice” comes from the Latin words sol (sun) and sistere (to stand still). At the solstice, the angle between the Sun’s rays and the plane of the Earth’s equator (called declination) appears to stand still. This phenomenon is most noticeable at the Arctic Circle where the Sun hugs the horizon for a continuous 24 hours, thus the term “Land of the Midnight Sun.”
Some people believe that our seasons are caused by the Earth’s changing distance from the Sun. In reality, it is due to the 23-degree tilt of the Earth’s axis that the Sun appears above the horizon for different lengths of time at different seasons. The tilt determines whether the Sun’s rays strike at a low angle or more directly.https://www.farmersalmanac.com/summer-solstice-first-day-summer
