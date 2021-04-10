Cold, rainy, windy: February vibes in April Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rain and wind will greet you this morning. However, if you reside at 2,000 to 3,000 feet elevation you’ll likely see snow falling. We’re counting on snow to cover mountain passes. Accumulations may range from 1 to 2″ inches. Resorts may pick up 3 to 5″ of snow.

The strongest winds arrive with the passage of this cold front, gusts to 20 mph in Portland early this morning. For the Mt. Hood area west winds at 25 mph will gust up to 40 mph. Behind this front expect winds to relax by the afternoon. Showers eventually come to an end by early evening.

A very cold night is on tap tonight through Sunday morning under clear skies. Expect frost Sunday morning with low temps in the low 30’s. Starting next week a warming trend takes over and temperatures will climb to the mid 70’s.













Saturday snow totals

Snow levels near 2,000′ Saturday



Wind forecast Saturday





Weather Alerts

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SATURDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET. WHAT…Snow expected above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WHERE…South Washington Cascades. IMPACTS…Be prepared for winter-like travel conditions late tonight into Saturday. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=winter%20weather%20advisory

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SATURDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET. WHAT…Snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. WHERE…Cascade mountains of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including the Mount Baker Ski Area, Cascade mountains of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, Paradise on Mount Rainier, and Cascade mountains of Snohomish and King Counties, including Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass. WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT Saturday. IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=winter%20weather%20advisory