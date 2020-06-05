Cold, wet, thunderous weekend ahead

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Today is the beginning of a transition over to colder, wetter weather with thunderstorm potential this weekend. This morning will be mostly cloudy to start. Later this afternoon a few sprinkles are possible and by late evening more of you will be seeing light rain associated with the next front. Daytime highs will linger in the upper 60s to 70.

This Weekend: Behind today’s front much colder air is brewing. For your daytime highs it will be about 10 degrees colder Saturday and Sunday. Expect the upper 50s to low 60s for daytime highs. Showers may be heavy on and off, hail is possible, and the best chance for thunderstorms will be the afternoon to evening. Still, there is no guarantee we’re getting any kind of rumbling light show. Models still differ about the level of instability present. To learn more about the topic of thunderstorm development, go to our KOIN 6 Weather Kids weather lesson.

Sunday morning is the best chance for snow over mountain passes to about 4,500′. It’s the slushy kind so we’re not expecting hard-packed snow on the road, rather the kind that could make the road surprisingly slippery. If nothing else all this moisture is a welcome sight considering our wet season deficit is now 9.87 inches.

Drought: Every Thursday NIDIS, National Integrated Drought Information System, releases the latest drought status for each state. Here are the stats for Oregon posted June 4th.

Approximately 95% of the state of Oregon remains at some level of drought – only a microscale decrease from last week (96%). The largest drought improvement this week is for the extreme (D3) drought category, thanks to last weekend’s rain in SW Oregon and the Rogue Valley. The extreme drought category shrunk by 2%, falling from 7% to now just 5% of the state is in an extreme drought.



The speed of thunder is not a sequel to a Tom Cruise movie, it’s a real thing. Watch the animation below.

How does lightning happen? Watch this animation for an explanation.