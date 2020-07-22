Cooler weather is here but fire danger continues

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Much cooler today and we’re adding the marine layer to the valley. There is a chance for drizzle along the northern Oregon coast through the morning hours. Cooler northwesterly winds will bring temperatures down to the upper 70s or low 80s today in Portland. We’ll continue with another few days of coolish weather as a series of troughs crossover. Then we’re back to hot temps Sunday through Tuesday.
Red Flag Warning:
Thunderstorms will take over the southern tier of Oregon and Idaho today. Gusty winds and lightning will be some of the dangers today as it relates to fire potential. Take a look at how erratic the wind is modeled to behave today. You’ll likely encounter more smoke or haze in the sky. A red flag warning is in effect today for the following areas: Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains east and south to Mt Shasta-Modoc County, Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest, South Central Oregon Desert including the BLM Land in eastern Lake and western Harney Counties.
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning…which is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Wednesday. Therefore, the Fire Weather Watch has been upgraded to Red Flag Warning.
* Impacts: Scattered cloud to ground lightning combined with High Fire Danger is likely to result in a significant number of new fire starts. Gusty outflow thunderstorm winds are possible which could contribute to fire spread. While wetting rainfall is possible in some areas, other areas will get lightning with little or no rainfall. Therefore, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible.
* Affected area: In Northern CA Fire Zones…284…285. In South Central OR Fire Zones…624…625.
* Thunderstorms: Scattered thunderstorms are expected.
* Wind: Gusty and erratic outflow wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph are possible.
* Abundant lightning on existing dry fuels is expected to cause numerous new fire ignitions. Gusty and erratic outflow winds could result in significant fire growth.https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=mfr&wwa=red%20flag%20warning
