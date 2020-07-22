Cooler weather is here but fire danger continues

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Much cooler today and we’re adding the marine layer to the valley. There is a chance for drizzle along the northern Oregon coast through the morning hours. Cooler northwesterly winds will bring temperatures down to the upper 70s or low 80s today in Portland. We’ll continue with another few days of coolish weather as a series of troughs crossover. Then we’re back to hot temps Sunday through Tuesday.





Tuesday’s high temperatures were only slightly cooler compared to Monday.



A Red Flag Warning in effect today across eastern and south central Oregon





Red Flag Warning:

Thunderstorms will take over the southern tier of Oregon and Idaho today. Gusty winds and lightning will be some of the dangers today as it relates to fire potential. Take a look at how erratic the wind is modeled to behave today. You’ll likely encounter more smoke or haze in the sky. A red flag warning is in effect today for the following areas: Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains east and south to Mt Shasta-Modoc County, Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest, South Central Oregon Desert including the BLM Land in eastern Lake and western Harney Counties.