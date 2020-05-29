Another hot day in store as temps continue to soar

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A relatively warm morning ahead and we’re expecting another hot day – mid to upper 80s – although not as hot as Thursday. We had a record high in Troutdale: 93 degrees – that breaks the old record of 91 in 1972. The standing record for May 28 in Portland at PDX is 100° (1983) and we certainly didn’t get there but did reach 91°. The standing record for PDX on May 29 is 90° (1973). We’ll get close to that mark today.
The weather changes quickly tonight. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday to early Saturday. High temperatures drop 20+ degrees for the weekend. Skies clear Sunday afternoon and temperatures remain in the upper 60s. The first few days of June look dry, in the mid 70’s.
OREGON’S DROUGHT: Approximately 95% of the state is ranking at some level of drought from abnormally dry to extreme drought.
From week to week here are the changes:
Abnormally dry – no significant change Moderate drought – dropped by 2%
Severe drought – increased by 2% Extreme drought – dropped by 1%
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.