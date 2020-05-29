Another hot day in store as temps continue to soar

Approximately 95% of the state is ranking at some level of drought

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A relatively warm morning ahead and we’re expecting another hot day – mid to upper 80s – although not as hot as Thursday. We had a record high in Troutdale: 93 degrees – that breaks the old record of 91 in 1972. The standing record for May 28 in Portland at PDX is 100° (1983) and we certainly didn’t get there but did reach 91°. The standing record for PDX on May 29 is 90° (1973). We’ll get close to that mark today.

The weather changes quickly tonight. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday to early Saturday. High temperatures drop 20+ degrees for the weekend. Skies clear Sunday afternoon and temperatures remain in the upper 60s. The first few days of June look dry, in the mid 70’s.

Golfing in the Willamette Valley? Here’s your Friday forecast.

UV Index very high for the 2nd day in a row.



Current river temperatures as of Thursday

Weekend forecast for the valley.

Weekend forecast for the Cascades.

Chance of rain increases Saturday morning.

Forecast rain totals for the period of Saturday morning to Sunday morning.

Non-severe thunderstorms possible highlighted in light green. There is a marginal risk for severe t-storms highlighted in dark green.

Saturday non-severe thunderstorms are possible highlighted in light green. There is a marginal risk for severe t-storms highlighted in dark green. Yellow is a slight risk for severe t-storms.

Rain may start Friday overnight into Saturday morning.

Orange and yellow contours indicate heavier showers in this forecast model

No rain recorded Thursday. Middle tube indicates rain total month to date. Far right tube shows rainfall since October 1.

Thursday’s high temperatures

The last 11 days

OREGON’S DROUGHT: Approximately 95% of the state is ranking at some level of drought from abnormally dry to extreme drought.

From week to week here are the changes:

Abnormally dry – no significant change Moderate drought – dropped by 2%

Severe drought – increased by 2% Extreme drought – dropped by 1%