Day two into a triple-digit heat wave; now we add wildfire smoke

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The heat wave continues from dusk ’til dawn. This morning may only bottom out in the upper 60s low 70s, bringing us closer to breaking records for maximum low temperatures in Portland.

Today will likely be the hottest day out of all three triple-digit days, possibly up to 105 which would make it a record-breaker for Portland.

As if the heat wasn’t bad enough, let’s throw in another hazard: wildfire smoke. Smoke forecast models are trying to push, at the very least, some haze across the Willamette Valley and Oregon coast today through Friday. A complex of fires burning along the Cascades will make visibility the worst right around Linn and Lane counties. Washington fires may also seep into the north end of the valley. Increasing smoke may also play a role in reducing our daytime highs.

Whether it’s 99 or 105, you’re still playing with dangerous heat, roughly 15-20 degrees above normal. The normal high is 83 for Portland this time of year.

We did tie and break records on Wednesday. Temperatures boxed in yellow are records. Portland and Troutdale each tied for daily records last set in 1977. The hottest place Wednesday was The Dalles at 110, which broke an old daily record of 109 from 1981.

There’s a chance for thunderstorms over far southern Oregon this afternoon, expanding over the area by Friday.





Air quality forecast Thursday





Forecast sounding for 21Z Thursday









The National Weather Service in Portland has issued an Excessive Heat Warning in effect until 10pm Saturday