Day two into a triple-digit heat wave; now we add wildfire smoke

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The heat wave continues from dusk ’til dawn. This morning may only bottom out in the upper 60s low 70s, bringing us closer to breaking records for maximum low temperatures in Portland.
Today will likely be the hottest day out of all three triple-digit days, possibly up to 105 which would make it a record-breaker for Portland.
As if the heat wasn’t bad enough, let’s throw in another hazard: wildfire smoke. Smoke forecast models are trying to push, at the very least, some haze across the Willamette Valley and Oregon coast today through Friday. A complex of fires burning along the Cascades will make visibility the worst right around Linn and Lane counties. Washington fires may also seep into the north end of the valley. Increasing smoke may also play a role in reducing our daytime highs.
Whether it’s 99 or 105, you’re still playing with dangerous heat, roughly 15-20 degrees above normal. The normal high is 83 for Portland this time of year.
We did tie and break records on Wednesday. Temperatures boxed in yellow are records. Portland and Troutdale each tied for daily records last set in 1977. The hottest place Wednesday was The Dalles at 110, which broke an old daily record of 109 from 1981.
There’s a chance for thunderstorms over far southern Oregon this afternoon, expanding over the area by Friday.
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued an Excessive Heat Warning in effect until 10pm Saturday
* WHAT…Dangerously hot high temperatures 95-105F expected. Low temperatures 60-72F, warmest in urban centers and hilltops, expected.
* WHERE…In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area, Central Columbia River Gorge and Western Columbia River Gorge. In Oregon, South Willamette Valley, Central Willamette Valley, Greater Portland Metro Area, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge.
* WHEN…Through 10 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Be aware of surroundings and what the water looks like before you or your pets recreate in the water. Harmful algae blooms can increase in water bodies during hot weather, especially when the water levels are low. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=excessive%20heat%20warning