December kicks into gear with freezing temps and a promise of more

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Skies cleared this Friday morning just enough to let all that surface heat escape. What are we left with? Temperatures near freezing and for some of you that could mean frost on surfaces.

It’s the first Friday of December and we’ve already done a 180-degree turn from where we started this month. Remember it was just a few days ago our morning temps were about 20-degrees warmer along with those record breaking afternoon highs in the low 60’s.

For the afternoon, keep your winter gear handy because the highest temperatures may only reach the upper 40’s to 50°. That’s about as close to normal as you can get for Portland weather. Next chance of rain is expected Saturday morning until late afternoon. Sunday will be a lot colder but dry. Highs may only reach the mid 40’s. Then comes along the next storm system from the Gulf of Alaska.

Monday we’re closely monitoring lowering snow levels, mainly across Washington where the coldest pool of air is expected. As of now it appears Vancouver and Portland will avoid any slushy combo. At best it’s a show of snow flakes falling without sticking to the ground. However, the foothills above 1,500′ stand to feel the impacts. Again, so much can change between now and then. We’ll post updates right here on our website.

Plans for the beach?

Incoming storms combined with King Tides will make the coast particularly dangerous this weekend. King Tides are expected Dec 3-5. So what is it that makes the water rise higher than normal at the beach? How can you prepare?

The astronomical circumstances that create king tides are only one factor affecting tidal height in our region. Besides sea level rise, weather, topography and bathymetry are other factors that contribute to tidal height. When more than one of these factors is combined tidal height can compound creating dramatic water levels. https://wsg.washington.edu/community-outreach/hazard-resilience-and-climate-adaptation/king-tides/other-tidal-factors/

Small Craft Advisory