PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday morning, rise and shine!

Watch out for dense fog as you leave the house for an epic shopping day. Fog will be the worst in wind-sheltered zones like the west side of Interstate 5, Hillsboro, McMinnville and south Salem. All the fog goes away with the arrival of rain midday.

Portland could get 0.30 to 0.40 inches of rain Friday. There’s a dry break on Saturday then back to more rain Saturday night through Sunday and next week.

We’re also playing the snow limbo game. How low will it go? It’s that fun time of year when we get to forecast snow by the square mile. Here are your forecast snow levels:

Friday: 6,000′

Friday night: 3,000′

Saturday night: 3,500′

Sunday: 3,000′ lowering to 2,000′ by midnight







Friday’s forecast rain totals



See the latest weather alerts below, issued by National Weather Service Portland.

WHAT…For the Air Stagnation Advisory, a period of stagnant air

with light winds is expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory,

visibility one quarter mile or less at times.

* WHERE…Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

Air stagnation could result in the development and persistence

of poor air quality.

Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon- Including the cities of Pendleton and Pilot Rock ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in freezing fog. * WHERE...Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy to areas of freezing fog are anticipated to re-develop this evening and overnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads.

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations 12 to 24

inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…From Saturday evening through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.