Don’t be tricked by the rain Friday, it won’t drown your pumpkin

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You’re likely waking up to dense fog in parts of the valley this morning. The front arrives in the morning with light rain — about 0.05 – 0.10″ at best.

The clouds should start clearing Portland by 5 or 6 p.m. tonight, then we’re on to a mostly sunny weekend. Halloween still looks clear for watching that full moon!

The weather on Mt. Hood will not be favorable Friday. With the arrival of this next front, it will be windy with a potential nasty precipitation mix of freezing rain and snow, however snow amounts may only amount to 1 to 2 inches above 7,000 feet. Rain below that. Better weather for every location resumes this weekend.

Local weather advisories:

“AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY in effect until 11 AM. WHERE…Simcoe Highlands, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades and Yakima Valley. WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT this morning. IMPACTS…Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pdt&wwa=air%20stagnation%20advisory

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 11am to 8pm. Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pdt&wwa=wind%20advisory

Election day weather Looks wet! Upper 50’s. Rain totals could range from 0.10 – 0.40″ in Portland Tuesday. No big mountain snow events in the next 10 days, just a series of warmish rainy days from Tuesday through Friday of next week.