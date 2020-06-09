How many puddles can you count? There will be more

PORTLAND (KOIN) — How many puddles and ponds can you count on the road? As of early this morning, we have measured 1.73″ inches of rain at PDX month to date. We are above normal now and have already exceeded June’s normal rainfall total (1.70″)…for the entire month! It’s as though someone put June on the shelf and handed us April for a redo on rainfall.

Rain is here and increasing in both reach and, at times, intensity. The wettest areas today will likely be north of a line from Newport to Salem. Southwest Washington is getting the lion’s share compared to the rest of the valley.

What’s significant? We’re tapping into subtropical moisture today. Again, Washington will likely see the highest rainfall totals. How about PDX? From a lifestyle point of view, your morning commute will be tough because the ground is saturated and roadways haven’t had much time to dry our in between rain. From a rain gage point of view – we’re no doubt in a drought. Latest wet year to date shows we are below normal by -8.43″.

Today temperatures will reach the mid 60s. That’s below normal for early June. We’ll keep showers around through Wednesday morning, while Thursday looks drier and warmer.

Does all of this rain mean a big break for fire season? Yes and no. Take a look at the outlooks below issued by Predictive Services, National Interagency Fire Center. The significant wildland fire potential for June is considered normal, with the exception of the southwest corner of Oregon where drought conditions have been the worst. For July and August the significant wildland fire potential is above normal for most of the Pacific Northwest with the exception of the western section of Washington and far northwest Oregon.

Did you catch the wild weather from last weekend? It was spring at its finest. Truly a variety. Friday through Sunday brought 1.67″ inches of rain to Portland. Those 3 days alone brought use close to the average amount of rain we see for the entire month! Reports of funnel clouds also spanned the region from the coast to a wide span of the Willamette Valley on Sunday.