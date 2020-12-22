Dry stretch after record breaking rain and temperatures

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It will be significantly colder and drier Tuesday after three days of persistent rain with relatively warm temperatures, localized river flooding, and gusty winds.

Now here we go with another big temperature swing. Monday’s daytime highs were record breakers for December 21 with Troutdale at 63 degrees, and Vancouver and PDX tied for 62 degrees (1940). That’s almost 20 degrees above normal!

Tuesday you can expect highs in the upper 40s and near-freezing temperatures by late evening.

Snow levels this morning will likely settle at 1500 to 2000 feet. Locations like the Sunset Rest area on Highway 26 could accumulate snow in those isolated showers this morning. Coming off of three days of above-normal temps in the 50s and 60s, however, makes it challenging to get any snow to stick around in lower elevations. Overall the drying trend continues today under high pressure.

Even though the Winter Weather Advisory was canceled early for Mt. Hood, there appears to be snow collecting on Highway 26 at the runaway truck ramp just before you reach Government Camp. Approximately three inches of new snow fell Monday night at Mt. Hood Meadows.

At this moment in time, there are no flood warnings but the following rivers are still running at or above Action Stage.

Luckiamute River near Suver: minor flood stage

Willamette River in Salem and Harrisburg both at action stage.

Pudding River at Aurora action stage Tualatin River near Dilley action stage Marys River near Philomath action stage Siletz River action stage

Now, how about those clouds today? Will weather get in the way of your planetary viewing moment? Your chances are much better today of seeing Jupiter and Saturn as a unit. Remember you have to look southwest above the horizon soon after the sun sets. If you wait too long the planets will drop below the horizon. Each day that goes by, the planets drift further apart.