PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Can’t find enough lotion to keep your skin from screaming? I hear ya! It is absolutely desert dry here in the Willamette Valley. Dew points have been in the single digits and teens. We are literally as dry as Reno, Nevada and Death Valley.

East winds increase Saturday early morning, with gusts 30-40 mph possible for PDX and the coast range hills where burn piles are still going.

Temperatures are near freezing on Saturday morning, but at least it’s sunny. Expect the upper 40’s for Portland’s daytime high.

Meanwhile, there’s also an air stagnation advisory in effect for parts of the Willamette Valley until 10 p.m. on Saturday.

A sneak peek at your Thanksgiving week forecast

The rain trend is looking bleak. Each model run pushes rain farther north. We could get rain by Monday but a better chance on Tuesday. Wednesday looks mostly dry. We may only get a tenth of an inch for the entire week. We’re going to break that dry streak record of 13 days if we don’t get anything Monday. Don’t worry about driving to grandma’s house over mountain passes. We’ll be lucky to get any snow out of the Houdini front next week.

Air stagnation advisory

Here is the air stagnation advisory issued by the National Weather Service, Portland.

* WHAT…A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected. below 2500 feet.

* WHERE…Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Air stagnation could result in the development and persistence of poor air quality.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.