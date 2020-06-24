Early summer roller coaster underway

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tuesday marked the warmest day of the year in Portland: 93°. Although well above normal (75°), this was not a record. (Record for 6/23 is 97°). The Dalles reeled in a scorching 101° Tuesday. (Record for 6/23 is 102°).

This morning will start mostly cloudy with temps in the 60s. That’s relatively warm for Portland. The record highest minimum temperature for June 24 is 64°. We might be busting that record. For the afternoon you’ll notice a big drop in temperatures. Highs may reach 80°. While that is 13° cooler than yesterday, it’s still 5° above normal. A weak cold front brings overcast skies, and a chance for drizzle, but likely not enough to measure.

Thu/Fri: warmer under high pressure, mid to upper 80’s.

Weekend: cooler, mostly dry Saturday with a slight chance of rain later in the day. The wettest day is Sunday, with a 1/4 inch of rain possible.

Weather trivia: 2nd warmest day this year: 91° (May 28).

The 2nd warmest day this month was June 19th: 87°

Coolest days this month: June 6th and 13th: only 60° for a daytime highAll time record temperature change from day to day: 25°

All time record daytime temp spread from morning to night: 50°

Forecast morning temps Wednesday

River temps as of 6/23

Wednesday forecast

Forecast rain totals Wednesday

Forecast weekend rain totals

Fire danger?

When thunderstorms are in the forecast during the summer, there is an inherent risk of fire due to lightning strikes and the assumption of gusty winds. Right now the NW Mac preparedness level is 2.

Preparedness Level 2:

Situation: Relatively low risk, low complexity. Manageable activity utilizing established process,

protocols and relationships.

Workload: 2-4 active large fires and/or equivalent all risk incidents.

Available Capability: Geographic Area can effectively manage existing/anticipated activity AND still maintain surplus capability—OR—Low levels of activity observed/forecasted AND significant export of NW resources will limit Geographic Area capability to staff two or more IMTs. Credit: National Interagency Fire Center / Predictive Services Group https://fsapps.nwcg.gov/psp/npsg/forecast#/outlooks?state=map&gaccId=6

Credit: National Interagency Fire Center / Predictive Services Group

Credit: Fire Forecast National Interagency Fire Center / Predictive Services Group

Eastern OR thunderstorms expected today which adds to fire danger potential

Credit: National Interagency Fire Center / Predictive Services Group

This sat/rad image shows a low moving northeast across the Nevada/Oregon border. Also a weak front arriving from the northwest.

Here’s a look at yesterday’s hot weather…