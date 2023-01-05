PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — East wind hangs on through the morning hours Thursday but speed decreases. When the front passes Thursday evening, the wind will flip from an easterly wind to a southerly wind.

More rain is forecasted Thursday afternoon, about 0.20″.

A wind advisory for the PDX metro area expires at 10 a.m. Thursday.

A winter weather advisory for the east Gorge expires at 4 a.m. Thursday.

A high wind warning in eastern Oregon will cause problems for truckers using Interstate 84.

Waves at the coast increase Thursday which will offer a spectacular view in those key spots like Nelscott Reef, Shore Acres and Boiler Bay. For the 20-35 foot breakers, you need to go south.

A high surf warning remains in place for the south central Oregon coast.

High Tide Thursday

Grays Harbor, WA: 10.4′ at 11:19 a.m.

Astoria: 9.3′ at 11:28 a.m.

Tillamook: 7.1′ at 11:42 a.m.

A coastal flood advisory is issued for Washington

Tides will be more extreme not only due to the bomb cyclone generating stronger wind a bigger swell, but we also have a full Wolf Moon Friday. Expect bigger tidal swings due to that full moon phase.

Peak wind gust for Portland Wednesday night was 48 mph. See the list of maximum wind gusts below.