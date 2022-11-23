PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday and Thursday will make for some easy traveling. Don’t get too comfortable with the nice weather because a wetter, colder pattern is setting up for the weekend and beyond.

Good news first! Wednesday all the way through Thursday is a dry stretch with some afternoon sunshine. Watch out for that morning fog and set your sights on traveling at noon or later to avoid any visibility issues.

Daytime highs range from the low to mid 50s through Thanksgiving Day. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s, just slightly below normal for Portland. Your temperature at Seaside could be warmer than the valley thanks to an offshore flow returning under high pressure. Sunny and 60 is calling your name.

Mountain passes Wednesday morning may be on the wet or icy side depending on your location and elevation. But overall, we’re not expecting any new snow through Thursday.

Now for the not-so-gravy forecast ahead. Start thinking about your route home if you plan to use any summit road or mountain pass to get to or from Portland this holiday weekend. A much colder air mass and precipitation is expected.

We have a chance for light rain Friday. That doesn’t raise too many eyebrows. It’s the next trough dropping in Saturday night through Sunday that should get your attention.

Forecast model guidance indicates potential snow levels dropping like this:

Friday night: snow at 4,000 feet (Hwy 26 Government Camp)

Saturday: freezing at 3,500 feet

Sunday: snow falling at 2,000 to 3,000 feet (possible snow falling over the Coast Range)

Get ready for winter driving conditions, and make sure you’re not that guy who shuts down an entire highway because you thought your car could plow through the snow or skate on ice.

snow level forecast

snow accumulation forecast

Mt. Hood forecast

Wednesday visibility forecast





Thursday stronger easterly wind aka offshore flow

Stay with KOIN 6 News for all your latest weather information.