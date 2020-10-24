End of Octoburrr downright bitter cold this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The biggest impacts in the wake of our latest cold front this weekend will be snow on mountain passes especially eastern Washington, very strong dry offshore winds (Mt. Hood Meadows reported 78 mph Friday night), and bitterly cold morning temperatures. As expected, rain was spotty in the valley as we were hanging out in the rain shadow. More consistent rain fell at the coast and across our mountain ranges. Sticking snow around Mt. Hood is possible this morning to midday, but if you’re looking for a winter wonderland, go east. Spokane so far – 8.5 inches of autumn snow!
Here are the latest advisories, watches, warnings:
Eastern slopes of the Cascades Winter Weather Advisory
NE Washington Winter Storm Warning
Seattle/and the I-5 corridor Freeze Watch
Rocky Mountains Blizzard Warning
A RECORD SNOWFALL OF 6.9 WAS SET AT SPOKANE WA AIRPORT YESTERDAY. THIS BREAKS THE OLD RECORD OF 0.2 SET IN 1957. IT WAS ALSO THE SNOWIEST DAY EVER RECORDED IN THE MONTH OF OCTOBER. THE PREVIOUS RECORD WAS 5.9 INCHES SET ON OCTOBER 22 1957.https://nwschat.weather.gov/p.php?pid=202010240837-KOTX-SXUS76-REROTX
Historic cold stats
The earliest snow on record in Portland, dating back to the 1870’s, occurred downtown Oct. 29, 1935 with 0.6″ of snow. In case you’re thinking this was actually hail recorded as snow (which has happened for other dates), this record was verified with the National Weather Service. The high/low for the day was 40°/33°.
The coldest minimum temp so far this season at PDX: 35° on 10/23/20. The all-time coldest minimum temp recorded in October at PDX is: 26° 1971. The last time we had a freezing or lower temperature at PDX was: March 17, 2020 (30°)
Salem’s coldest temperature so far this season: 33° Oct 23 & 22, 2020. Salem’s all-time coldest Oct. minimum temperature is: 19° (1919).
