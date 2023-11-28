PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oh the joy of stepping out the door first thing in the morning to a breath of frozen air.

Temperatures in the morning are dipping to about 10 degrees below our normal morning low. Winter solstice is just a few weeks away but subfreezing isn’t our normal gig for this time of year. The climate normal low for Portland at the end of November is 39°. The normal high is 50°. At least we have sunshine. Daytime highs will reach the upper 40s Tuesday in Portland.

Central and south Willamette Valley may experience areas of fog and stagnant air with a lack of wind to mix things up in the morning. There is an Air Quality Advisory in effect through Tuesday, possibly lasting through Thursday. Portland is not part of this advisory due to its proximity to the Columbia River Gorge and the east flow that’s forecast to continue through Tuesday.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is in effect until 10 AM PST Thursday for the Central and Southern Willamette Valley. To include the cities of Salem, Eugene-Springfield and areas located near those cities.

An Air Quality Advisory for smoke and other particulate matter has been issued. Localized sources in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Thursday morning. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition.