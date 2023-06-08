PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The first thing you’ll notice this morning is the light. It’s different. Sunrise won’t be as bright. Don’t worry, it’s not you. It’s the clouds.

Marine air is expected to push inland during the morning hours. Those clouds may reach the Willamette Valley and Portland area. It should stick around for part or most of the day. Think of it as a little filter for the sunshine. However, don’t let your guard down. You still need sunscreen.

Thursday’s high temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the low 80s. More cloud cover means there will be cooler temperatures than forecast.

If you’re heading to the Cascades, Central Oregon or Eastern Oregon get ready as thunderstorms will be the main attraction every afternoon this week. When thunder roars, go indoors. Depending on the extent of the cloud cover, some valley locations may never reach 80. The normal daytime high for Portland on June 8 is 73 degrees.

The UV-Index forecast on a scale of 1 to 11 will be up to “8” Thursday at noon, which is considered very high. Yes, even with the clouds. UVA rays can penetrate clouds. According to the EPA, 8 or higher means, “Extra protection needed.” Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses, and generously apply a minimum of SPF-15, broad-spectrum sunscreen on exposed skin.”