Fall-ing in love with this October weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nice Saturday on tap across most of the Pacific Northwest. The coast and the northern Willamette Valley will start the day with a variety of cloudiness. Areas that became clear overnight will most likely experience patchy fog this morning. Partial clearing is expected by late morning with most locations getting sun breaks for the afternoon mixed with high clouds.

It’s noticeably colder this morning with sunrise temps in the 40’s. By the time we reach the afternoon, most inland cities will enjoy the low 70’s.

Razor clam digging Sunday

Always be aware of possible sneaker waves and never turn your back on the ocean. Highs at the coast this weekend will reach the low to mid 60’s. Drizzle is possible Sunday morning along the WA coast and western foothills. See the alerts for marine conditions below.

Shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) have given the go-ahead for the next round of razor clam digs on coastal beaches beginning Sunday, Oct. 3. The following digs were approved, along with the low tides and beaches. Most successful digging occurs between one and two hours before the listed time of low tide. No digging is allowed before noon during digs when low tide occurs in the afternoon or evening. A.M. TIDES ONLY: Oct. 3, Sunday, 4:52 A.M.; 0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfishing-regulations/razor-clams#current

Hazardous seas warning

Coastal waters from Cape Blanco OR to Pt. St. George CA out 10 nm- Waters from Florence to Cape Blanco OR from 10 to 60 nm- HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SATURDAY… * WHAT…North winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt, and very steep wind-driven seas of 8 to 12 feet. * WHERE…Very steep and hazardous seas will impact all areas beyond 2 nm from shore, and near headlands and capes. Small craft advisory conditions are expected elsewhere. * WHEN…For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 8 AM PDT Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=hazardous%20seas%20warning

Small craft advisory

Coastal waters from Florence to Cape Blanco OR out 10 nm- SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY… * WHAT…North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, and steep wind-driven seas of 7 to 10 feet. * WHERE…All areas. * WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=small%20craft%20advisory

Surf & tides

Long Beach, WA

Provided by National Weather Service Portland SATURDAY... Surf Height...................5 to 8 ft. Offshore Swell................Northwest 6 ft at 11 seconds. Thunderstorm Potential........None expected. Weather.......................Mostly cloudy. High Temperature..............Around 60. Wind..........................NW at 4 MPH. Tides.........................Low 0.6 feet - 04:50 AM PDT. High 7.1 feet - 11:28 AM PDT. Low 3.2 feet - 05:04 PM PDT. High 7.9 feet - 10:53 PM PDT. Sunrise/Sunset Times..........Sunrise - 7:19 AM PDT. Sunset - 6:51 PM PDT.

Check out the hurricane-force gusts in Alaska, minus the tropical feel.