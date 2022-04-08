PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Say goodbye to nice, warm weather for a while.

Let’s playback Thursday and hold on to this memory. We reached 75° at PDX, that’s 15 degrees above normal. And farther south it was 86° in Roseburg! Now, compare that to Southern California’s long list of record temperatures. Long Beach, CA spiked at 100 °. Oddly enough Death Valley was cooler than the beaches of Southern California and just 7° warmer than Portland (83°).

Thunderstorms are in the forecast this afternoon. Your chances of encountering thunderstorms increase north of a line from Portland to Tillamook. Rain totals forecast for Portland today are rather lackluster, only about 0.12″. Daytime highs will be dramatically cooler by 20° today, topping off in the mid 50’s.

The chance for low elevation snow increases by Sat night. Avalanche forecast Friday: moderate to low for Mt. Hood.

These mammatus clouds were spotted Thursday over Hillsboro. This is an indication of active up and down drafts.

Mammatus clouds over Hillsboro. Photo by Vanessa Jump Nelson

Photo by Mark Nevins: Tulip Fields in Woodburn, OR

Photo by Mark Nevins: drop zone Mulino

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET… * WHAT…Snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 12 inches with higher amounts at the crests. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE…East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN…From 5 PM Friday to 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=PQR&wwa=winter%20weather%20advisory

Is lowland snow in April impossible? No. It has happened before. Let’s look at downtown Portland and Portland International Airport. The latest season snowfall recorded was April 12, 1890 (T). At Portland International Airport the latest measurable snow was March 25, 1965. (Some debate over April 19, 1968: may have been hail and not snow. The low temp that day was 34, the high 50.)

Temps aloft are listed in Celcius

This is a snow forecast based on the HRRR

This is a snow forecast based on the Euro model

These are the warmest days so far this year, not including Thursday’s 75.

Snow levels drop to 500-700′ Sun and Monday mornings.











Thursday’s high temps

Thursday’s high temps

Thursday’s high temps