Welcome to your typical late May, early June weather: cool, cloudy, some drizzle. But wait, it’s the end of August!

Morning temperatures start in the low 60’s. Really, you won’t encounter too many sun breaks except for later in the day. As this latest area of low pressure enhances this marine stratus, you may encounter some drizzle. For Portland and the rest of the valley south, it likely won’t be enough to measure. The best chance for raindrops with some value will be at the coast, over the coast range and Cascade foothills.

Daytime highs may only reach the low 70’s. The last time we had a daytime high of 72° & 73° was back on July 2nd and 3rd. Sunday warms up to the low 80’s. Then the heat is back on Monday through Wednesday. Back-to-school time will be hot, possibly the mid 90’s!

Saturday morning forecast in Portland

Weekend forecast in Salem

7 day forecast

Heading out to sea Saturday?

Be aware there is a small craft advisory up and down the Oregon and Washington coast. Here’s the advisory issued by the National Weather Service in Portland.