PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a quiet day in the weather world here in the Pacific Northwest.

Mostly cloudy to start Friday with morning temperatures in the low to mid-40s. Clouds linger throughout the day, allowing more sunshine through by the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 60s. Clouds increase at the coast this evening leading to a chance for light rain or drizzle at the beach later tonight.

Rain this weekend will be concentrated over western WA, north Oregon coast, and a slice of Portland/Vancouver metro areas. We may get a trace of light rain Saturday, and then a few hundredths to measure in Portland by Sunday.

Overall this last week we’ve experienced above normal daytime high and low temperatures. Normally in Portland for the end of March, our low would be closer to 41 with a high of 58. Tuesday was 67! It’s not a record-breaker, but it was the 2nd time this year we reached the same temperature. At this point, we have yet to hit 70 in the Rose City.

Achooo! Is the pollen-palooza stealing the glory of spring from your itchy eyes and runny nose? Yes, it is that time of year again. Take a look below to monitor the allergy forecast for Portland. Your main three tree pollens are Alder, Juniper, and Poplar. Keep your tissues and nasal spray on standby as the weather will take turns hurting and helping our sinuses.

Drought status update

As of today, according to Drought.gov, there are 1.5 Million people in Oregon are affected by drought, 35 counties are stamped with USDA disaster designations. While the changes week to week are subtle, the positive news is some of the worst drought categories are shrinking each week by fractions of a percentage point. Just like your scale at home, it’s better to see the numbers go down than up. The Climate Prediction Center’s monthly drought outlook shows that drought is expected to persist where it is the worst.