PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The atmospheric river and its firehose of rain shifts south Saturday morning. This will give everyone a brief break from the ‘rainmageddon’ we just endured.

Saturday will be cooler with occasional showers, possibly 0.25″ for the entire day. Wind will back off considerably. With a few sun breaks Portland should reach a high of 50 Saturday.

Coast range rivers may be near flood stage Saturday, even after the rain ends. Most local flood advisories and watches will expire Saturday. So what’s next? Snow?

Jingle jingle. Hear that sound? Those are the tire chains you’ll need to carry if you plan to drive over mountain passes this weekend.

Starting Saturday night, a winter weather advisory will be in effect through Sunday night for accumulating snow on passes and up to 10 inches of snow above 4,500′ feet. Wind gusts may reach 65 mph in the mountains. Be prepared for winter driving.

Forecast rain totals Saturday

Occasional showers dot the landscape Saturday

A stronger cold front arrives Sunday

Saturday’s highs will be much cooler in the upper 40’s to low 50’s

Friday Storm Recap

The Big Pipe leading to the Willamette River in Portland reached overflow status Friday night. Avoid contact with the river for at least 48 hours. More rain is expected this weekend but nothing like the soaker we just experienced.

Rain accumulation: Portland’s preliminary rain total from Friday’s atmospheric river: 1.85″. We were so close to breaking the daily rainfall record which stands at 1.87″ (1969). Astoria knocked out its daily rainfall record at 4.31″. Old record: 2.12″ (1969). On average for the entire month of November, Portland gets 5.47″ of rain. The rainiest November on record was in 2006, when Portland collected 11.92″!



WOW Wind: Incredible wind gusts were recorded at Timberline’s Magic Mile Friday: 129 mph! Mt. Hood Meadows’ Cascade Express peaked at 119 mph.