Location, location, location: First big snow for the season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Stepping outside this morning will feel like a blast from old winter past. Many valley temperatures will bottom out in the freezing category. You can expect patchy fog in the morning too. About the time you’re thinking the rain is over, Part Deuce shows up.

Afternoon/evening showers are possible today, but not likely to amount to much in the Willamette Valley – less than a tenth of an inch. Daytime highs will be below normal, maxing out around 50 degrees.

Overnight snowfall at Government Camp. ⁰⁰Be prepared when traveling over the mountain. pic.twitter.com/3sDJejtX5W — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) November 7, 2020

Mountain bound? You’ll see snow levels lower, and more of it today. Location. Location. Location. Moisture associated with an upper level low migrates south. Mount Hood will receive more snow today but not as much as our south central Cascades.

The prime areas for snow impacts on roadways will be the Willamette Pass and Siskiyou Summit. A Winter Weather Advisory begins today at 4pm. If you’ve been monitoring Trip Check and those ODOT cams you saw snow on the road sides along our mountain passes. The estimated snow totals so far at Mount Hood Meadows is 2 – 3 inches. Snow levels continue to drop this weekend and may go as low as 3000 feet. Possibly lower for the eastern slopes of the Cascades, central and eastern Oregon.

Coast: Like a reminder to do your laundry, the ocean will look more like a washing machine this weekend. A Beach Hazards statement has been issued for the southern Oregon coast.

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING… WHAT…Higher than normal breaking wave heights of around 20 feet are expected. WHERE…All beaches of southern Oregon, including the coastlines of Douglas, Coos, and Curry Counties. WHEN…Through Sunday evening. IMPACTS…Higher than normal breaking waves could create hazardous conditions in and along the surf zone, especially near jetties, rocks, and other exposed areas. https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD