First fall weekend goes in hot and comes out cool, rainy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If we could personify the start of fall season, it would be like a 6-year old kid. You know, largely undecided and spontaneous.

Summer season: “I don’t wanna go to bed. I’m having too much fun.”

Fall season: “If you don’t give me my toy now, I won’t be your friend and I’ll put rain in your sandbox.”

Saturday: Summer is not totally ready to quit. In the valley and across the eastern half of Oregon you can expect the low to mid 80’s. The coast on the other hand welcomes fall with open arms. A complete about face from Friday, highs will only reach the mid 60’s and clouds are increasing.

Hot Friday recap: No records were broken but it was plenty hot from PDX to the coast. Friday’s high at PDX: 89. Compare that to the normal high which is 74.

How common is it to see 90°+ temps in Portland during the last ten days in September? It’s not a regular occurrence. During the last 10 days of September, 90° or higher only occurred 3.4% of the time, dating back to the 1941 at PDX. The latest season 90°+ day was recorded at PDX on Sep 27. That was in 2003 for a high of 95°.

Big changes begin Sunday afternoon when the next front shows up with rain and a 20-degree drop in temperatures.





Portland forecast Saturday morning





Friday’s hottest temperatures

Hazardous seas watch

HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT. * WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt. Very steep mixed seas 8 to 12 ft at 13 seconds. * WHERE…From Bandon northward beyond 10 NM from shore. * WHEN…From Sunday morning through early Monday morning. * IMPACTS…Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially hazardous. Swell will be mixed wind wave and Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous and very steep sea conditions. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=hazardous%20seas%20watch

Small craft advisory and gale watch