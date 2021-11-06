Cold, stormy weekend offers rain, snow with a slight change in drought status

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s an all-you-can-eat weather buffet this weekend. Saturday offers thunderstorms at the coast and across the Willamette Valley by the afternoon. Up to 1/2 inch of rain may fall Saturday in the valley, plus gusty winds at PDX may approach 25 – 35mph. Oh and there’s more.

Snow

By Saturday evening snow levels may drop as low as 2,900 feet for the Mt. Hood area. As snow continues through Sunday a total of 2 to 4″ of snow is possible on passes, and a foot or more may fall over local Cascade resorts. It’s a bit early in the season and local snow resorts haven’t been reporting the most up to date snow totals, but I can tell you Timberline Lodge parking lot was snow-covered Friday night and you could see a dusting of snow on the Mt. Hood Meadows base cam Friday.

Snow begins accumulating on Cascade passes Saturday

Follow the yellow line for freezing elevation

Forecast snow totals for the entire weekend

Friday’s view at Silcox Hut, Timberline

Friday’s view at Timberline

Friday’s view at MHM

Portland forecast Saturday

Forecast wind gusts Saturday in Portland

Sunday forecast

Friday’s rain totals

Daily rain measured at PDX for the last 11 days

Chance of rain every dy for the next 5 days



Green zone indicates chance for non-severe thunderstorms

Thunderstorm chances increase in the valley by afternoon

Forecast rain totals for entire weekend

Soaker Saturday

Coastal flood advisory in effect Saturday for King Tides

Additional details on potential flood prone locations from NWS Portland

OREGON COAST:

The expected water level at Astoria is expected to peak near 11.2 ft around 3 PM Saturday. Minor flooding may affect Highway 101 near Seaside, Nehalem, and/or Tillamook. High water may also affect parts of Frazier Rd, Miami Foley Rd at milepost 1, and the intersection near Alderbrook and Possetti road. Flooding is possible in the town of Rockaway Beach. https://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=ORZ001&warncounty=ORC057&firewxzone=ORZ601&local_place1=5%20Miles%20E%20Cape%20Lookout%20OR&product1=Coastal+Flood+Advisory&lat=45.3478&lon=-123.887#.YYYuVGDMKUk

WASHINGTON COAST:

The expected water level at Toke Point is expected to peak near 12.2 ft around 2 PM Saturday. Minor flooding may affect Raymond, Highway 101 near South Bend, and on Highway 105 near North Cove. https://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=WAZ021&warncounty=WAC049&firewxzone=WAZ664&local_place1=12%20Miles%20ESE%20Ocean%20Park%20WA&product1=Coastal+Flood+Advisory&lat=46.4435&lon=-123.8151#.YYYueGDMKUk

Northwest Washington Flood Warning

Skokomish River

The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington… Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Frequent rain will keep the river at or near flood stage through at least the weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=sew&wwa=flood%20warning

Drought update

Every Thursday we receive drought status updates from NIDIS. This week there was a more noticeable improvement in the dry and moderate categories. In other words, the percentage of the state that was operating under the abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions has shrunk slightly. The far NW corner of Oregon has experienced the biggest improvements. The majority of Clatsop and Tillamook counties are no longer in drought. Meanwhile, the rest of Oregon has seen no change week to week in the severe, extreme and exceptional drought categories.

Right now, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center, “3.8 Million people in Oregon are affected by drought and there are 35 counties with USDA disaster designations. This year marks the 14th driest year to date over the past 127 years”.

The far NW corner of Oregon has experienced the biggest improvements since September 1. The majority of Clatsop and Tillamook counties are no longer in drought. https://www.drought.gov/states/oregon/data