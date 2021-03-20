First weekend of spring has all the seasons

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Welcome to the first day of spring. It’s like spring mix lettuce this weekend – you get a little bit of everything. Sunrise time: 7:13am. Get ready for 12 hours, 10 minutes and 46 seconds of daylight. By comparison we will have 15 hours and 38 minutes of daylight in late June.
Showers continue sporadically this morning and will come to an end by late this afternoon. Don’t worry, you will have plenty of sun breaks. Daytime highs in the valley will be in the low 50’s.
Rain is back in the picture Sunday afternoon/evening with the arrival of the next front. More snow for the mountains with freezing levels near 2,500′ over the weekend. Overall cool and showery will be the theme for Spring-breakers this week.
Spending time offshore? Read more…
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 13 to 18 feet at 12 seconds.
* WHERE…Coastal waters from Cape Shoalwater WA to Florence OR out 10 NM, and Waters from Cascade Head to Florence OR from 10 to 60 NM.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=small%20craft%20advisory
Columbia River Bar-
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Rough bar conditions expected.
GENERAL SEAS…seas 12 to 14 ft through this evening subsiding overnight to around 10 to 12 ft.
FIRST EBB…around 930 PM today. Seas 14 to 16 ft with breakers likely.
SECOND EBB…around 945 AM Sat. Seas 11 to 13 ft.
* WHERE…In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN…Until noon PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances.https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=small%20craft%20advisory
