Flood watch in eastern Oregon, sprinkles for Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This week feels like a trip back in time to March.

Daytime highs will top the low 60s and a few people will see a few sprinkles today in the valley. Light scattered showers will continue through Friday. With this kind of weather there will be a few hours of dry time over the course of each day.

It’s a different story though for eastern Oregon and southeast Washington. These areas are under a Flood Watch through Thursday morning. A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on forecasts. Rivers may reach their banks to minor flood stage in the morning. Remember turn around, don’t drown.

This Flood Watch should get your attention if you live near rivers or streams in eastern Oregon. It was only a few months ago that this same area was overflowing following that atmospheric river. If you live next to a river/stream that has changed its path or shape from the last flood, be ready to get out if necessary.

The Blue and Wallowa Mountains could get 1 to 2 inches of rain with higher totals on the peaks. The Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service expects rain will drain east of the Cascades into the Grande Ronde River but the Imnaha, Umatilla, and Walla Walla Basins may see impacts. Heaviest rain expected to fall this morning.

Forecast rain totals Wednesday through Friday night.

If today is garbage day for you, better hide your trash cans. A wind advisory is in effect for most of the day for a stretch of the gorge from Hood River out to Arlington. Westerly wind 25 – 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible. A wind advisory is in effect for most of the day for a stretch of the gorge from Hood River to Arlington.

It’s May and this time of year we can get a real swing in temperatures. So why not throw in a chance for snow. Snow may fall over mountain passes this Thursday and Friday morning. Road accumulations may only amount to a little dusting.

Memorial Day weekend warms a bit: upper 60’s – low 70’s. Next question is: will we get 80° next week? If high pressure holds, we certainly could see a dramatic warm up to end the month of May. Stay tuned.