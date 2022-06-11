PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It doesn’t feel like June, does it? Here we are, a Saturday in the middle of June and we’re going into the weekend with a variety of flood advisories, watches and warnings across the Pacific Northwest. In fact, Friday marked the 2nd day in a row for record rainfall across Oregon and Washington.

Friday’s record rain total for PDX was 1.16″ (preliminary). The old record for rain June 10 was 0.66″ (1948). Troutdale airport reported 1.93″ as of midnight Saturday. It’s unclear if this would be a new record for the airport neighboring PDX.

NWS issues a Flood Warning for Johnson Creek

Home evacuations are NOT anticipated.

If the creek were to rise above 13 ft, that’s when evacuations would become necessary, according to NWS Portland

Johnson Creek was expected to crest around 5am at 11 ft.

This timing coincided with the heaviest rain over Multnomah County

Water should recede by Saturday afternoon

Here is the hydro outlook for the Columbia River.

Other records broken this week

1.23 inches at Astoria Thursday, June 9. The old record for the date was 0.72 inches set in 1931.

Seattle area broke a list of rain records yesterday.

Flood warnings for eastern WA rivers.

Flood Watch continues for south central WA



























Friday’s 24 hour rainfall

Flood Advisory