PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It doesn’t feel like June, does it? Here we are, a Saturday in the middle of June and we’re going into the weekend with a variety of flood advisories, watches and warnings across the Pacific Northwest. In fact, Friday marked the 2nd day in a row for record rainfall across Oregon and Washington.
Friday’s record rain total for PDX was 1.16″ (preliminary). The old record for rain June 10 was 0.66″ (1948). Troutdale airport reported 1.93″ as of midnight Saturday. It’s unclear if this would be a new record for the airport neighboring PDX.
NWS issues a Flood Warning for Johnson Creek
- Home evacuations are NOT anticipated.
- If the creek were to rise above 13 ft, that’s when evacuations would become necessary, according to NWS Portland
- Johnson Creek was expected to crest around 5am at 11 ft.
- This timing coincided with the heaviest rain over Multnomah County
- Water should recede by Saturday afternoon
Here is the hydro outlook for the Columbia River.
Other records broken this week
1.23 inches at Astoria Thursday, June 9. The old record for the date was 0.72 inches set in 1931.
Seattle area broke a list of rain records yesterday.
Flood warnings for eastern WA rivers.
Flood Watch continues for south central WA
Flood Advisory
* WHAT…Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…A portion of northwest Oregon, including the following counties, Clackamas and Multnomah.
* WHEN…Until 430 AM.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Stream flow gauges indicate the upper reaches of Johnson Creek in Gresham and Beaver Creek in Troutdale are unusually high. Similarly high flows are likely occurring along other creeks in the area including Clear and Abernathy Creeks.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This additional rain will result in some minor flooding of area creeks. Some locations that will experience flooding include…Oregon City, Sandy, Portland, Gresham, Lake Oswego, West Linn, Milwaukie, Wilsonville, Troutdale, Canby, Gladstone, Estacada, Boring, Powellhurst-Centennial, Oatfield, Jennings Lodge, Hazelwood, Clackamas, Happy Valley and Damascus.Read more here.