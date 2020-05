Cooler temps, more showers and flooding in the east

It will be windy through the gorge, westerly wind gusts up to 35-40 mph possible

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Light showers this morning. Temperatures slightly cooler, upper 40s. Colder air aloft could spell instability later today. We may see pockets of downpours cruise through this afternoon. It will be windy through the gorge, westerly wind gusts up to 35-40 mph possible.

Eastern OR pulled in 2-3 inches of rain in a 24 hour period. Flood Warning: Eastern Oregon through 9 a.m. Thursday. See TripCheck.com for road closures. Some roads are still under repair from the last washout in February.

There are multiple flood warnings for specific sections of rivers: John Day, Grande Ronde, and Umatilla rivers, some last through the weekend. You may recall Umatilla River flooded in Pendleton as recently as February. Here we go again.







Mountains: Cold enough in the morning for freezing levels to drop to 4,500′. Thurs night freezing at 4,000′ with some light accumulations possible on the grass.

Weekend: Upper 60s low 70s partly cloudy, some models trying to bring rain in Sunday. Next Thursday is when 80s are possible.

Here’s a look at the 24-hour rain totals from Wednesday. The list below shows more of the remote locations across eastern Oregon displaying rain totals as high as 1.5- 3 inches.

