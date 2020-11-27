Fog fills this Friday forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Expect areas of dense fog to linger for the first half of the day today, possibly longer. If the fog clears enough in the afternoon in Portland we might achieve 46° for the day. If the fog gets stuck in the slow zone then it may be difficult to even reach a high of 40°! What’s the record coldest max temperature for November 27th at PDX? That was 38° in 1985.

As of now it appears more likely that most of the valley could be stuck in the pea soup most of the day. Really though, you’re not getting much of a break in the clouds unless you climb out of it or find a touch of wind. That gives you options like the mountains or the coast.





Friday morning forecast

Friday noon forecast

Going skiing? Then fuhgeddaboudit – the fog that is. Climb high to get above the inversion and you will get to experience the blissful sun and fresh powder. It will also be windy. SW 15-20, gusts to 30 mph. Take a look at the snow totals below from Wednesday to Thursday morning.

Next chance of rain arrives Saturday early morning. If you tend to sleep in until noon, then you’ll miss most of the rain altogether. Saturday late afternoon some clearing. Finally Sunday we’ll see more sunshine before the next chance of rain Monday.

We’ve had our variety of interesting weather looking back on past Thanksgiving holidays. Yesterday I posted this story about the bomb cyclone that hammered southern Oregon, and played a big role in our weather nearly statewide.

Here are some fun stats on past Thanksgiving snow events in Portland provided by NWS Portland. A trace of snow was recorded at PDX on Thanksgiving in 1964, 1978 and 1988. Eugene airport measured 1 inch on Thanksgiving 1961. The rainiest day in November was Nov. 24, 1960: 2.31″. Now for the averages – the average maximum temperature for this time of year is 50°, minimum is 37°.