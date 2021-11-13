You can’t completely escape the rain this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When one door closes, another one opens. This morning we close the door on an atmospheric river, which quite honestly felt more like white water rafting. We’re getting several hours of dry time today but there’s another atmospheric river out there. Actually, it’s the offspring of the last one. Want to learn more about why we call this plume of intense moisture an atmospheric river? Join me on a flight to the stratosphere.

Cooler, calmer conditions prevail Saturday morning which is creating the perfect environment for fog. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9am Saturday for the north Willamette Valley.

A foggy start will be followed by a mostly cloudy day, then light rain arrives for the evening across Portland and the north Oregon coast. That’s right, more rain. This time the heaviest rain will be aimed towards western Washington, especially the NW.

The Oregon coast from Tillamook north may get another 2 inches of rain from Saturday to Monday. By Monday night Portland could total of 0.50″-0.70″ of rain. Next Tuesday begins a drier and cooler pattern. How does sunny and 50° sound?















Friday’s almanac for Portland

Rivers

Water levels receded after the rain ended Friday night. A Flood Warning is in effect Saturday morning for the following rivers: Cowlitz River at Kelso affecting Cowlitz County and Grays River near Rosburg affecting Wahkiakum County.

Rain Recap

The 48-hour rain totals from Wed night to Fri night are outstanding. The OR coast saw 6″ – 8″ and the top dogs for rain picked up 9″ inches in the Cascade foothills. Portland broke a daily record Friday for rain: 1.27″! New month to date total for PDX: 4.63″. That’s +2.01″ above normal for November to date. We’re creeping up on our normal total for the entire month of November which is 5.45″. La Nina is doing what La Nina does.



Sewage/run off

What’s the latest from The Big Pipe? Right now, it’s just 63% full. Don’t go running to the Willamette with your swim trunks just yet. Once the overflow has stopped, you need to avoid contact with the river for 48 hours.



More landslides?

Based on what we’ve seen in the past and most recently, the answer is yes. 6-7″ inches of rain fell over the Gorge in 2 days. Dodson got 6.5″! During the big Dodson slide of January 2021, a total of 10 inches of rain fell in the vicinity of the gorge, with Dodson receiving 5.3″. I think it’s safe to say, find another place to hike. Many trailheads are closed anyway.