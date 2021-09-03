Friday before Labor Day and we’re stuck in the 80s

PORTLAND, Ore. — We start sunny with temperatures climbing out of the 50s in the morning. Daytime highs will likely reach the low to mid-80s today.

When it comes to air quality, areas south of Portland are more likely to encounter moderate air quality thanks to the Bull Complex, which is approximately 11,300 acres. Winds at the surface are likely to remain northwesterly and winds aloft will be easterly, hence more smoke is spilling into the Willamette Valley from the Cascades.



Weekend temps up to the mid ’80s don’t change much, as we’re under a flattened ridge in the overall pattern. There is a slight chance for drizzle across SW Washington and the coast Saturday night, otherwise expect a cloudy evening.

There are no major wind events in the forecast as of now. Temps are on the rise on Labor Day, where highs may climb into the low 90s.

The U.S. Drought Monitor started in 2000. Since 2000, the longest duration of drought (D1–D4) in Oregon lasted 270 weeks beginning on December 27, 2011, and ending on February 21, 2017. The most intense period of drought occurred the week of August 31, 2021, where D4 affected 26.59% of Oregon land. https://www.drought.gov/states/oregon

Air quality alert