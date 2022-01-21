Friday follows a day of record warmth in Portland and now we enter a dry streak



PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — TGIF! Here we are at the gateway to the weekend, and the forecast is looking good for time spent outdoors. It’s not too often I can make a statement like that in January. Recently our weather has felt very un-January-like. More on those temperature records below.

This morning will present a variety of weather from clear skies to fog and mist. The fewer the clouds the colder it will be this morning. The opposite is true for the afternoon — the fewer the clouds, the warmer it will be. I’m anticipating a partly cloudy afternoon with highs reaching the upper 40’s to low 50’s.

High pressure is taking over. Cool ocean air has been filtering in since overnight, surface wind is light, stronger winds aloft will transition from the NW to NE and may not mix down.

The Willamette Valley could become a bathtub full of dampness, greyness and 40’s this weekend. If we cannot get clouds to mix out from the valley by the afternoon then there will be a sharp gradient in temperatures. Strength of inversions can be one of the more difficult elements to forecast.

Did you feel it yesterday? Yeah, Thursday was one for the record books. PDX knocked the hat off its old record (56° 1961) by reaching 60°. In Portland 60-degrees only happens about 1% of the time in January. The normal high for Portland is 48° this time of year.

Prior to Thursday’s record, the warmest temp this month has been 56° and that occurred on the 6th and 12th. Thursday’s record 60° at PDX was not an all-time record for January. It actually tied for the 5th warmest temp for the entire month of January. That means it has been warmer than 60° before. The warmest Jan temp ever recorded at PDX was 66° in 2005. Portland has reached 60 in Jan. six other times. Take a look below.

Thursday’s record at PDX tied for the 5th warmest temp for the entire month of January.

All record temperatures from Thursday Jan. 20, 2022

Portland almanac Thursday. Normal high is 48. Prior to this daily record of 60, the warmest temp this month was 56° on the 6th and 12th.

Thursday’s daytime high temperatures

If you’re not a huge fan of the winter season here in the Pacific Northwest, or you’re like me and sensitive to the lack of sun, I highly recommend finding a place at the beach or a mountain cabin retreat this weekend.

The dreaded inversion could set up and stay for the weekend. What does that mean? Some locations within the Willamette Valley could be stuck under the clouds most of the day. There’s the potential for valley temps to stay about 10 degrees cooler than the coast & mountains. The WRF-GFS is advertising temps in the low to mid 60’s along the coast and low to mid 50’s in the mountains.



Looking down the road, we’re dry through most of next week. The first sign of change arrives Jan 27/28.