Brief dry break Friday before weekend downpours

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Happy Friday! It will be mainly dry, perhaps foggy for some this morning.

Enjoy the break from the rain, because heavy rain is headed our way this weekend. Tonight, expect snow levels near mountain passes.

An atmospheric river sets up over Washington and northern Oregon late Saturday bringing periods of heavy rain and above normal temperatures through Monday. We’re watching this system closely, because there is potential for flooding.

The focus is not only on streams and rivers rising but also on neighborhoods in recently burned steep terrain, up to 4-5 inches of rain possible between Saturday night and Monday. It will be raining hard on top of our recent snow. Freezing levels up to 8,000-feet Sunday.

Thinking about boating offshore today? Be aware there is a Gale Warning in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

Gale Warning: south winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 12 to 17 feet at 16 seconds expected. WHERE…Waters from Cape Shoalwater WA to Cascade Head OR from 10 to 60 NM, Coastal waters from Cape Shoalwater WA to Cascade Head OR out 10 NM, Waters from Cascade Head to Florence OR from 10 to 60 NM and Coastal waters from Cascade Head to Florence OR out 10 NM. WHEN… Gale Warning, from 7 AM to 7 PM PST Friday. Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM PST Friday. IMPACTS… Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=gale%20warning

Will I be able to catch the moon, Saturn, and Jupiter show?

Short answer is, not likely. We’re back to a rainy pattern through early Tuesday. If you haven’t yet heard about this celestial conjunction set for Dec. 21, read more about it here. Drive out to the desert far away and you’ll increase your odds.